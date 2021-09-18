BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 415,684 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 415,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.24 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.