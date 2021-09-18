BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,157 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

