BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 68,797 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Entergy worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

ETR stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

