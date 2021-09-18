BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 80,553 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

