BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 196.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,457 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.21% of Kimco Realty worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

