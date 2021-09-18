BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 222,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 28,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

CINF stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.32. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.