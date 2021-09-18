BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of AMC Entertainment worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:AMC opened at $44.20 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.