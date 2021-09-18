BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

EMN opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.67. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.