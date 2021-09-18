BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.31% of ManpowerGroup worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

