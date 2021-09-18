BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.79% of SciPlay worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

