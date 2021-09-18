BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 29,864 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.49% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

