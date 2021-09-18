BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,811 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.