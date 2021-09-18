BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 73,481 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,481 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG opened at $43.68 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

