BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 455,678 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.0% in the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 396,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

