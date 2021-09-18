BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $3.1987 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

