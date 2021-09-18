BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $3,475.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00131179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

