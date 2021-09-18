Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

BPF.UN stock opened at C$13.93 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.34 and a 52 week high of C$15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

