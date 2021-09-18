Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.