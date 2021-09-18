Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.56.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

