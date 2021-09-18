Bread (BRD) Achieves Market Cap of $15.47 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Bread has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $914,365.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

