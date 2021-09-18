BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) & Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Financial Comparison

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Nokia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Nokia -8.09% 14.70% 5.53%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Nokia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Nokia 1 5 12 0 2.61

Nokia has a consensus price target of $7.32, indicating a potential upside of 33.16%. Given Nokia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Nokia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 14.79 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Nokia $24.98 billion 1.24 -$2.88 billion $0.30 18.33

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Nokia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nokia beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks. The Nokia Software segment offers cloud core software portfolio. The Nokia Technologies segment focuses on the innovation and research and development in technologies used. The company was founded by Fredrik Idestam in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

