BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.31% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $27,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

