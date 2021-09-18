British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of BTAFF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

