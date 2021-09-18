BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,820 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 444.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 452.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.05. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

