BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 40,344 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of Lithium Americas worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $5,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 142.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 294,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.