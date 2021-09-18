BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 4,523 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,983,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,769,000 after acquiring an additional 301,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.