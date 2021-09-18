BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,170 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

