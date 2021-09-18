BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 95,303 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.16% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 38.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.38 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.