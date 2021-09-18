BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $996,760. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

