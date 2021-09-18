BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE SA opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

