BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

