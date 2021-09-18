BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 175.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.