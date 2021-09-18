BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,738 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2,661.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $91.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.03. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

