BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,581 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,335,402 shares of company stock valued at $343,883,241. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

