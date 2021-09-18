BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,867 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Tobam increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

NYSE:AOS opened at $65.28 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

