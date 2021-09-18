BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 3,903 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $62.80 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.