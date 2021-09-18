BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 6,618 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth about $130,352,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

