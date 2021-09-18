BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 123,771 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

LBTYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

