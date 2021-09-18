BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

