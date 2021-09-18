BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Alleghany by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alleghany by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y stock opened at $617.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

