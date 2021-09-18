BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.44 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

