BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

