BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE TAP opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

