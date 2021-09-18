BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vistra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 142,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

