BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.58 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

