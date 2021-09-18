BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after acquiring an additional 305,260 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

