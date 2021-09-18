BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Dropbox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.70 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,853 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

