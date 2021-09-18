BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. MAI Capital Management raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

