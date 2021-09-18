BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $33.61 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

