BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $255.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day moving average of $256.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

